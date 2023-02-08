C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.31, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.29M. CCCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.80, offering almost -324.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.3% since then. We note from C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.96K.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.35 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.95% year-to-date, but still down -19.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) is -6.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.38 day(s).

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

C4 Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.45 percent over the past six months and at a -42.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -129.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect C4 Therapeutics Inc. to make $8.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -57.70%.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.27% of C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.82%. C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.94% of the shares, which is about 5.84 million shares worth $44.05 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 11.58% or 5.67 million shares worth $42.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $18.24 million, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $13.34 million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.