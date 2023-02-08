Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $490.14M. BKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.61, offering almost -197.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.42% since then. We note from Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BKD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Instantly BKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.00 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.23% year-to-date, but still down -11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is -11.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKD is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -173.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.06 percent over the past six months and at a 15.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -114.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $755.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. to make $697.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $641.65 million and $643.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -220.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.63% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, and 100.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.30%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock is held by 239 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 19.44% of the shares, which is about 36.31 million shares worth $164.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.14% or 17.07 million shares worth $77.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 7.43 million shares worth $42.35 million, making up 3.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.22 million shares worth around $23.7 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.