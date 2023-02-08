Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.26 million shares of the Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.05 or 14.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.77M. BBLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.07, offering almost -1030.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Bone Biologics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 299.83K.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Instantly BBLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3389 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -6.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.67% year-to-date, but still up 22.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is 44.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.09% of Bone Biologics Corporation shares, and 13.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.01%. Bone Biologics Corporation stock is held by 6 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 33461.0 shares worth $11042.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.08% or 7877.0 shares worth $2599.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 33461.0 shares worth $11042.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5900.0 shares worth around $1947.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.