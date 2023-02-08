Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $3.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.03 or 7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.60M. BSFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -647.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.42% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 698.10K.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4320 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.20% year-to-date, but still down -12.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -16.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSFC is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -689.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -557.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Blue Star Foods Corp. to make $8.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 410.70%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 03.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.43% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares, and 4.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.52%.