Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.84 million shares of the Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.19 or 9.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.88M. BTB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -458.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.65% since then. We note from Bit Brother Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2200 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.77% year-to-date, but still up 8.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is -79.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Bit Brother Limited shares, and 0.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.21%. Bit Brother Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 8253.0 shares worth $17172.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.05% or 4561.0 shares worth $9490.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1005.0 shares worth $2091.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.