Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Stock Forecast: $141.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 3.2 million shares of the Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.41, and it changed around -$0.31 or -4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $782.73M. AZUL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.46, offering almost -172.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.47% since then. We note from Azul S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Azul S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AZUL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Azul S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Instantly AZUL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.77 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.91% year-to-date, but still down -9.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is -6.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZUL is forecast to be at a low of $31.20 and a high of $141.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2099.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -386.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Azul S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.86 percent over the past six months and at a 19.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $837.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Azul S.A. to make $912.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $450.57 million and $667.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.60%.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Azul S.A. shares, and 33.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.34%. Azul S.A. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.22% of the shares, which is about 8.08 million shares worth $57.36 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with 3.97% or 4.44 million shares worth $31.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.28 million shares worth $51.68 million, making up 6.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $9.84 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.