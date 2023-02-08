Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 8.7 million shares of the Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.60M. JG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.42, offering almost -75.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.93% since then. We note from Aurora Mobile Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39950.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.26K.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.72% year-to-date, but still up 6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 5.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JG is forecast to be at a low of $8.13 and a high of $8.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -903.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -903.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Mobile Limited to make $12.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares, and 17.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.94%. Aurora Mobile Limited stock is held by 19 institutions, with Fosun International Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 9.03 million shares worth $9.57 million.

FIL LTD, with 7.16% or 6.68 million shares worth $7.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 47465.0 shares worth $50312.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.