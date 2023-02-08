Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $137.59, and it changed around $2.68 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.69B. ANET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $143.57, offering almost -4.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.24% since then. We note from Arista Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Instantly ANET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 138.10 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.38% year-to-date, but still up 5.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is 19.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Arista Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.73 percent over the past six months and at a 52.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Arista Networks Inc. to make $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $824.46 million and $877.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%. Arista Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.21% per year for the next five years.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 13.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.02% of Arista Networks Inc. shares, and 68.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.50%. Arista Networks Inc. stock is held by 1,194 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.67% of the shares, which is about 26.51 million shares worth $3.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.04% or 18.45 million shares worth $2.53 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.81 million shares worth $933.31 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.59 million shares worth around $765.89 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.