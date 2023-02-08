Are MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.31 million shares of the MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.64M. MEIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -547.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.24% since then. We note from MEI Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

MEI Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MEIP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MEI Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.93% year-to-date, but still up 9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is 10.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MEIP is forecast to be at a low of $0.10 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1370.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 70.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

MEI Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.93 percent over the past six months and at a 22.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc. to make $5.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.22 million and $9.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -66.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.80%. MEI Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.10% per year for the next five years.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares, and 37.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.64%. MEI Pharma Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.40% of the shares, which is about 8.53 million shares worth $2.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.75% or 7.67 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.02 million shares worth $1.35 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.