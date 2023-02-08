Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.80, and it changed around $0.33 or 7.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $323.57M. AKTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.13, offering almost -48.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.5% since then. We note from Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.69K.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AKTS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.85 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.21% year-to-date, but still up 30.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 68.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKTS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Akoustis Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.56 percent over the past six months and at a -1.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 85.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc. to make $6.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 176.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.60%.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.23% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, and 52.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.43%.

Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $11.56 million, making up 5.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $9.64 million, which represents about 4.55% of the total shares outstanding.