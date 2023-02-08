Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.31, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.47B. AEG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.22, offering almost -17.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.19% since then. We note from Aegon N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Instantly AEG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.50 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.36% year-to-date, but still down -3.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is 2.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Aegon N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.00 percent over the past six months and at a -104.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aegon N.V. to make $6.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.00%. Aegon N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -45.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.50% per year for the next five years.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 3.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Aegon N.V. shares, and 9.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.96%. Aegon N.V. stock is held by 232 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.06% of the shares, which is about 127.74 million shares worth $559.49 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 1.03% or 21.69 million shares worth $95.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 98.31 million shares worth $389.3 million, making up 4.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held roughly 8.6 million shares worth around $34.06 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.