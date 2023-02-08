A Business Review Of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.33 million shares of the Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.85, and it changed around $0.56 or 2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.87B. RRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.44, offering almost -56.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.93% since then. We note from Range Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 million.

Range Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended RRC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Range Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.41 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.68% year-to-date, but still down -4.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRC is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Range Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.76 percent over the past six months and at a 146.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Range Resources Corporation to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.14 billion and $986.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.90%. Range Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 154.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.37% per year for the next five years.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.92% of Range Resources Corporation shares, and 94.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.79%. Range Resources Corporation stock is held by 483 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.75% of the shares, which is about 40.47 million shares worth $1.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.36% or 25.02 million shares worth $619.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.54 million shares worth $186.57 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.21 million shares worth around $182.0 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.