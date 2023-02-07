You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX).

In today’s recent session, 22.82 million shares of the Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.80, and it changed around $1.52 or 46.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.94M. KPRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.18, offering almost -716.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.67% since then. We note from Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 71330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 279.05K.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KPRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.83 for the current quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Instantly KPRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 46.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.89 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.94% year-to-date, but still up 35.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) is 29.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KPRX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $119.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2379.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.53 percent over the past six months and at a 72.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.50%.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 17.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.39% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 6.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.97%. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 13678.0 shares worth $0.26 million.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7292.0 shares worth $44845.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3125.0 shares worth around $58825.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.