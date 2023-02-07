You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS).

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.73, and it changed around -$0.32 or -2.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $933.78M. ACRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.96, offering almost -38.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.33% since then. We note from Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.59K.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Instantly ACRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.61 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.83% year-to-date, but still down -18.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is -9.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.89 day(s).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.72 percent over the past six months and at a 13.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.50%.

ACRS Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.03% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 96.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.15%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.35% of the shares, which is about 4.9 million shares worth $68.42 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.00% or 4.67 million shares worth $65.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $24.6 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $22.02 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.