Why scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.52 million shares of the scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.69, and it changed around -$0.34 or -4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $230.32M. SCPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -6.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.15% since then. We note from scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 287.61K.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SCPH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

Instantly SCPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.39 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.25% year-to-date, but still up 37.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) is 20.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCPH is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -225.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

scPharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.49 percent over the past six months and at a -39.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter.

3 analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.80%.

SCPH Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.50% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 60.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.97%. scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 17.51% of the shares, which is about 4.8 million shares worth $23.12 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC, with 13.00% or 3.56 million shares worth $17.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $2.28 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.