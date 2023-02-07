Why Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.78, and it changed around $0.85 or 12.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.40B. GETY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.88, offering almost -386.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.03% since then. We note from Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 319.51K.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.19 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.14% year-to-date, but still up 22.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 55.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Getty Images Holdings Inc. to make $245.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.05% of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares, and 60.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.67%. Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $79.46 million.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, with 0.95% or 3.73 million shares worth $37.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $13.67 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $7.54 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.