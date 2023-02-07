Why FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.93, and it changed around $0.36 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.37B. FGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.69, offering almost -3.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.67% since then. We note from FibroGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 864.23K.

FibroGen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FGEN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FibroGen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.69 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.62% year-to-date, but still up 15.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 38.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.71, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FGEN is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

FibroGen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.81 percent over the past six months and at a -7.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect FibroGen Inc. to make $36.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $155.97 million and $16.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -79.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.70%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.97% of FibroGen Inc. shares, and 76.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.28%. FibroGen Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.08% of the shares, which is about 13.2 million shares worth $139.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.32% or 9.67 million shares worth $102.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.46 million shares worth $47.11 million, making up 4.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $53.47 million, which represents about 4.53% of the total shares outstanding.