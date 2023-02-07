Why Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.05, and it changed around -$0.75 or -4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.39B. EURN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -30.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.31% since then. We note from Euronav NV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Euronav NV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended EURN as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Euronav NV is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Instantly EURN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.92 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.81% year-to-date, but still up 1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 2.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EURN is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Euronav NV share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.31 percent over the past six months and at a 112.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 386.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $261.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Euronav NV to make $225.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $114.37 million and $148.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 128.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.90%.

Euronav NV earnings are expected to increase by 117.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.00% per year for the next five years.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.06% of Euronav NV shares, and 28.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.94%. Euronav NV stock is held by 186 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 9.66 million shares worth $156.47 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 2.48% or 5.45 million shares worth $88.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 3.57 million shares worth $57.76 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $41.22 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.