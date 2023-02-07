Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 15.45 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.94, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.70B. SPCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -89.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.45% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.91 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.61 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.69% year-to-date, but still up 10.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is 62.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -18.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.13 percent over the past six months and at a -31.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -64.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130k in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.58 million and $141k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -95.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 254.60%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.40% per year for the next five years.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.61% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, and 39.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.61%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is held by 344 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.00% of the shares, which is about 18.1 million shares worth $108.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.42% or 16.6 million shares worth $99.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.12 million shares worth $38.22 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.72 million shares worth around $34.42 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.