VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. VEON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.57, offering almost -145.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.5% since then. We note from VEON Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

VEON Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VEON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VEON Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Instantly VEON has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6560 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.61% year-to-date, but still up 28.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 33.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VEON is forecast to be at a low of $2.55 and a high of $2.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -298.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -298.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.10%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.40% of VEON Ltd. shares, and 18.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.12%. VEON Ltd. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Exor Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.91% of the shares, which is about 120.79 million shares worth $55.56 million.

Shah Capital Management, with 4.25% or 74.39 million shares worth $34.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 16.02 million shares worth $7.75 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF held roughly 12.3 million shares worth around $3.94 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.