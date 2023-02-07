Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.24, and it changed around -$2.0 or -5.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.38B. VVV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.95, offering almost -7.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.74% since then. We note from Valvoline Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) trade information

Instantly VVV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.95 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.85% year-to-date, but still down -6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is -0.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) estimates and forecasts

Valvoline Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.58 percent over the past six months and at a -46.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Valvoline Inc. to make $340.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $853 million and $886 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.50%. Valvoline Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

VVV Dividends

Valvoline Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Valvoline Inc. shares, and 94.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.93%. Valvoline Inc. stock is held by 463 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 16.97 million shares worth $580.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.23% or 16.09 million shares worth $550.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.46 million shares worth $186.78 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.22 million shares worth around $178.52 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.