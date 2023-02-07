Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 19.65 million shares of the Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.05 or 8.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.20M. VCNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -256.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.94% since then. We note from Vaccinex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63620.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.22K.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Instantly VCNX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8240 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still up 7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.40%.

VCNX Dividends

Vaccinex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.06% of Vaccinex Inc. shares, and 46.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.71%. Vaccinex Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 2.08 million shares worth $2.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.70% or 0.73 million shares worth $0.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $0.58 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.