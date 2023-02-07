Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $3.84 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $284.98M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -61.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.49% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.22% year-to-date, but still down -9.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 7.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $1.68 and a high of $3.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -217.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.83 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65,337.50%, up from the previous year.

2 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.80%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 13.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.86% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 45.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.47%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 20.85 million shares worth $22.1 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 4.83% or 10.76 million shares worth $11.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.25 million shares worth $12.26 million, making up 5.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 10.67 million shares worth around $14.73 million, which represents about 4.79% of the total shares outstanding.