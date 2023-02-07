Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 6.19 million shares of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.98, and it changed around -$0.61 or -3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. TWO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.66, offering almost -33.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.62% since then. We note from Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended TWO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Instantly TWO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.67 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.67% year-to-date, but still down -3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is 6.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWO is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.11 percent over the past six months and at a -24.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. to make $20.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.10%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 106.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.33% per year for the next five years.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 14.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, and 65.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.02%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock is held by 341 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 17.30% of the shares, which is about 59.57 million shares worth $296.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.03% or 37.99 million shares worth $189.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 25.12 million shares worth $83.4 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 12.69 million shares worth around $61.55 million, which represents about 3.68% of the total shares outstanding.