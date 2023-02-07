Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 7.86 million shares of the Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. TELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.53, offering almost -247.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.09% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.98 million.

Tellurian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TELL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tellurian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1300 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.90% year-to-date, but still down -6.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is 8.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TELL is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -431.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Tellurian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.38 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 122.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 451.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to make $110.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 412.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.94% of Tellurian Inc. shares, and 46.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.87%. Tellurian Inc. stock is held by 315 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.72% of the shares, which is about 37.56 million shares worth $111.92 million.

State Street Corporation, with 8.51% or 36.63 million shares worth $109.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 19.61 million shares worth $46.88 million, making up 4.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.05 million shares worth around $44.85 million, which represents about 3.50% of the total shares outstanding.