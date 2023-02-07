S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.70, and it changed around $0.17 or 10.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.13M. SANW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.73, offering almost -60.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.94% since then. We note from S&W Seed Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.41K.

S&W Seed Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SANW as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. S&W Seed Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) trade information

Instantly SANW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.76% year-to-date, but still up 15.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) is -8.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SANW is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -76.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) estimates and forecasts

S&W Seed Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.38 percent over the past six months and at a 68.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect S&W Seed Company to make $12.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.00%. S&W Seed Company earnings are expected to increase by -68.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SANW Dividends

S&W Seed Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.00% of S&W Seed Company shares, and 67.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.35%. S&W Seed Company stock is held by 44 institutions, with Price Jennifer C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 40.95% of the shares, which is about 17.45 million shares worth $17.45 million.

Wynnefield Capital Management LLC, with 10.54% or 4.49 million shares worth $4.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $0.57 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.