Stock Performance And Outlook Of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA)

In today’s recent session, 2.14 million shares of the Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.16, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $253.86M. OPA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.16, offering almost 0.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.13% since then. We note from Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.71K.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) trade information

Instantly OPA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) is 0.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27550.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPA is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OPA Dividends

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited shares, and 95.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.44%. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited stock is held by 60 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.23% of the shares, which is about 1.45 million shares worth $14.69 million.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, with 5.68% or 1.14 million shares worth $11.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $4.36 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held roughly 36420.0 shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.