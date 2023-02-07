Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 5.7 million shares of the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $158.07, and it changed around -$5.22 or -3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.43B. SNOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $329.49, offering almost -108.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.25% since then. We note from Snowflake Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Snowflake Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended SNOW as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Snowflake Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 178.70 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.12% year-to-date, but still up 3.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 30.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $182.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOW is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $500.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -216.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 68.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Snowflake Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.51 percent over the past six months and at a 1,000.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $538 million in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to make $585.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.70%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.45% of Snowflake Inc. shares, and 67.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.80%. Snowflake Inc. stock is held by 1,208 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 17.42 million shares worth $2.42 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with 5.31% or 17.0 million shares worth $2.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.87 million shares worth $1.09 billion, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $616.3 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.