Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around $0.55 or 34.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.98M. STIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.34, offering almost -429.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.3% since then. We note from Semantix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.68K.

Semantix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STIX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Semantix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) trade information

Instantly STIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 34.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5800 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 143.04% year-to-date, but still up 62.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) is 79.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31020.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STIX is forecast to be at a low of $6.57 and a high of $6.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -207.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Semantix Inc. to make $20.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

STIX Dividends

Semantix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.86% of Semantix Inc. shares, and 22.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.12%.