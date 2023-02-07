Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.87 million shares of the Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.31M. REKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.19, offering almost -182.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.57% since then. We note from Rekor Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.01K.

Rekor Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REKR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rekor Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Instantly REKR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5900 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.33% year-to-date, but still up 14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is 26.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REKR is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Rekor Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.60 percent over the past six months and at a -167.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rekor Systems Inc. to make $7.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.01 million and $3.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 137.10%.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.17% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares, and 41.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.05%. Rekor Systems Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with Arctis Global LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.36% of the shares, which is about 6.09 million shares worth $10.72 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 4.64% or 2.48 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $1.87 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.