Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s (PRAX): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $220.34M. PRAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.71, offering almost -220.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.76% since then. We note from Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 943.51K.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Instantly PRAX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.12 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 93.07% year-to-date, but still down -7.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 82.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.92 percent over the past six months and at a -14.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -115.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares, and 87.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.74%. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.19% of the shares, which is about 5.1 million shares worth $12.49 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 10.74% or 4.89 million shares worth $11.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $6.04 million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $2.59 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.