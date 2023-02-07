Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around $0.05 or 7.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.46M. POL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -188.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.84% since then. We note from Polished.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 844.55K.

Polished.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended POL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Polished.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) trade information

Instantly POL has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8258 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.75% year-to-date, but still up 3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) is 35.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POL is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Polished.com Inc. to make $157.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 132.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.82% of Polished.com Inc. shares, and 40.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.23%. Polished.com Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Brightlight Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.83% of the shares, which is about 9.39 million shares worth $11.46 million.

Cannell Capital LLC, with 4.68% or 4.98 million shares worth $6.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.24 million shares worth $3.95 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.