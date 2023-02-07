Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.04 or -11.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.98M. OWLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.35, offering almost -1473.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.88% since then. We note from Owlet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.27K.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Instantly OWLT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.08% year-to-date, but still down -18.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) is -44.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.99 day(s).

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Owlet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.35 percent over the past six months and at a 13.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Owlet Inc. to make $19.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.90%.

Owlet Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -580.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.20% per year for the next five years.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.04% of Owlet Inc. shares, and 41.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.57%. Owlet Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 24.91% of the shares, which is about 28.49 million shares worth $48.44 million.

Pelion, Inc., with 3.98% or 4.56 million shares worth $7.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $3.7 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $1.57 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.