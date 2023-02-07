Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around $0.11 or 9.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $334.62M. OTLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -68.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.03% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.97K.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OTLK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.67% year-to-date, but still up 9.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 22.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 29.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -693.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -217.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.80%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.50% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 11.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.77%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.08% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $7.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.48% or 5.62 million shares worth $5.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.49 million shares worth $3.56 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $2.93 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.