Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $854.78M. ORGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.71, offering almost -30.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.27% since then. We note from Origin Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.55K.

Origin Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ORGN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Origin Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.26 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.31% year-to-date, but still down -2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) is 17.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORGN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -238.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Origin Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.45 percent over the past six months and at a 23.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -800.00% in the next quarter.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.54% of Origin Materials Inc. shares, and 31.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.58%. Origin Materials Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.86% of the shares, which is about 8.34 million shares worth $42.71 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.11% or 7.27 million shares worth $37.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $19.04 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $12.01 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.