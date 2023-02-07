Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.00M. ORMP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.73, offering almost -538.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.81% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ORMP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Instantly ORMP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -82.12% year-to-date, but still up 8.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is -81.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORMP is forecast to be at a low of $2.80 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1527.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 218.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $690k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $720k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.26% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 11.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.81%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $1.13 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.29% or 0.5 million shares worth $1.08 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 94493.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 79370.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.