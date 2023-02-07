Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.40M. ONTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.04, offering almost -64.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.00K.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Instantly ONTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is 72.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.46 percent over the past six months and at a 5.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics Inc. to make $60k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57k and $56k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 75.10%.

ONTX Dividends

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 13.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.21%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.45% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $0.68 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.60% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.