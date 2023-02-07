Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around -$0.19 or -17.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $237.52M. OPAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.37, offering almost -607.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.78% since then. We note from Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 779.77K.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 96.09% year-to-date, but still down -5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is 85.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPAD is forecast to be at a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.55 percent over the past six months and at a -820.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -550.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 97.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $768.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. to make $847.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $540.29 million and $867.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.40%.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.47% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares, and 71.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.22%. Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Ll Funds, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 43.14% of the shares, which is about 100.25 million shares worth $218.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.30% or 7.67 million shares worth $16.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.64 million shares worth $5.57 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $2.97 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.