NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Shares Could Drop Up To -34.74%

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.75, and it changed around $0.38 or 1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.06B. NOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.83, offering almost -4.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.14% since then. We note from NOV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

NOV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NOV as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NOV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.47 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 9.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOV is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

NOV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.70 percent over the past six months and at a 192.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 385.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 230.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect NOV Inc. to make $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 billion and $1.47 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.80%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of NOV Inc. shares, and 99.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.63%. NOV Inc. stock is held by 483 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.82% of the shares, which is about 38.58 million shares worth $652.32 million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, with 9.38% or 36.85 million shares worth $623.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 25.76 million shares worth $479.35 million, making up 6.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.57 million shares worth around $195.7 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.