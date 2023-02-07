My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Shares Might Go Down -75.54% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around -$0.53 or -19.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.91M. MYSZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -463.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.46, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -10.81% since then. We note from My Size Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 92.04K.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.45 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.38% year-to-date, but still down -21.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is -21.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,426.70%, up from the previous year.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.93% of My Size Inc. shares, and 8.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.95%. My Size Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $56301.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.39% or 99349.0 shares worth $18975.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 86590.0 shares worth $16538.0, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares.