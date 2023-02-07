MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $218.44, and it changed around -$3.54 or -1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.76B. MDB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $471.96, offering almost -116.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $135.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.13% since then. We note from MongoDB Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

MongoDB Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MDB as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MongoDB Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Instantly MDB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 248.15 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.97% year-to-date, but still up 3.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is 26.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $250.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDB is forecast to be at a low of $170.00 and a high of $325.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

MongoDB Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.78 percent over the past six months and at a 152.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $303.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect MongoDB Inc. to make $315.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.66% of MongoDB Inc. shares, and 91.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.96%. MongoDB Inc. stock is held by 786 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.02% of the shares, which is about 8.26 million shares worth $2.14 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.83% or 6.06 million shares worth $1.57 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.03 million shares worth $998.61 million, making up 7.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $494.23 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.