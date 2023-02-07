Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE: MPC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.21, and it changed around $1.8 or 1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.61B. MPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $136.46, offering almost -15.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Instantly MPC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 129.10 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.56% year-to-date, but still down -8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is 1.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Marathon Petroleum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.78 percent over the past six months and at a -33.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 852.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 259.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corporation to make $37.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.80%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 111.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 55.80% per year for the next five years.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, and 80.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.91%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 1,598 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.68% of the shares, which is about 48.29 million shares worth $3.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.81% or 43.94 million shares worth $3.61 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 15.93 million shares worth $1.31 billion, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 14.38 million shares worth around $1.43 billion, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.