Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.41, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.73B. LBTYK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.17, offering almost -36.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.52% since then. We note from Liberty Global plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Liberty Global plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LBTYK as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Global plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Instantly LBTYK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.78 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.16% year-to-date, but still down -4.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is -0.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBTYK is forecast to be at a low of $22.70 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -133.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Liberty Global plc to make $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.62 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -43.50%.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.08% of Liberty Global plc shares, and 83.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.94%. Liberty Global plc stock is held by 515 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.22% of the shares, which is about 48.42 million shares worth $1.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.43% or 13.23 million shares worth $292.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.46 million shares worth $139.59 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 6.77 million shares worth around $149.57 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.