Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI).

In today’s recent session, 3.53 million shares of the Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.11 or 11.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.91M. LIZI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -110.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.77% since then. We note from Lizhi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 388.86K.

Lizhi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIZI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lizhi Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Instantly LIZI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.79% year-to-date, but still up 13.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 16.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIZI is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $1.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lizhi Inc. to make $70.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Lizhi Inc. shares, and 21.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.36%. Lizhi Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.26% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 100000.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 12605.0 shares worth around $14621.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.