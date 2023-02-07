Let’s Talk About How Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.24 or 20.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.32M. RCAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.92, offering almost -107.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.39% since then. We note from Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.86K.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RCAT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Instantly RCAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.00% year-to-date, but still up 21.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) is 54.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCAT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -254.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -254.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 200.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Red Cat Holdings Inc. to make $5.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.00%.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.83% of Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares, and 9.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.35%. Red Cat Holdings Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.47% of the shares, which is about 1.28 million shares worth $2.6 million.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc., with 3.92% or 1.12 million shares worth $2.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $1.73 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.