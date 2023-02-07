Let’s Talk About How BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.96, and it changed around $2.21 or 7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.86B. BRBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.20, offering almost 5.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.75% since then. We note from BellRing Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.57K.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) trade information

Instantly BRBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.93 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.75% year-to-date, but still up 9.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) is 16.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.84 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) estimates and forecasts

BellRing Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.12 percent over the past six months and at a 6.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect BellRing Brands Inc. to make $352.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.10%. BellRing Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.69% per year for the next five years.

BRBR Dividends

BellRing Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.60% of BellRing Brands Inc. shares, and 86.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.52%. BellRing Brands Inc. stock is held by 388 institutions, with Route One Investment Company, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 13.66 million shares worth $339.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.70% or 13.22 million shares worth $329.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $81.31 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $84.87 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.