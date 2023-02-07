Let’s Get Started On The TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TLGY) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.34, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $297.48M. TLGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -1.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.35% since then. We note from TLGY Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.55K.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.50 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY) is 0.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3220.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

TLGY Dividends

TLGY Acquisition Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TLGY Acquisition Corporation shares, and 76.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.76%. TLGY Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 50 institutions, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 2.1 million shares worth $20.97 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with 4.79% or 1.1 million shares worth $10.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $1.69 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.37 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.