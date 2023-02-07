Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.56 million shares of the Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.50M. PIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.54, offering almost -646.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.57% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 484.35K.

Kidpik Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PIK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kidpik Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 40.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PIK is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -593.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -593.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kidpik Corp. to make $4.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.27 million and $4.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.90%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.36% of Kidpik Corp. shares, and 12.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.23%. Kidpik Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Bbr Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.55% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.35 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.27% or 20483.0 shares worth $20687.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 19500.0 shares worth $19694.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17334.0 shares worth around $17507.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.