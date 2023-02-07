Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Stock Forecast: $6.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.56M. KLTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -77.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.44% since then. We note from Kaltura Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 88890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.41K.

Kaltura Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended KLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kaltura Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

Instantly KLTR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.23 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.38% year-to-date, but still down -3.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) is 11.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLTR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -184.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

Kaltura Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.86 percent over the past six months and at a 65.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Kaltura Inc. to make $44.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.78 million and $42.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.05% of Kaltura Inc. shares, and 36.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.42%. Kaltura Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.01% of the shares, which is about 14.44 million shares worth $28.75 million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 6.08% or 7.98 million shares worth $15.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $2.63 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.71 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.