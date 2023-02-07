Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $441.46M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.53, offering almost -183.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.94% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Jumia Technologies AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended JMIA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.09 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.69% year-to-date, but still up 11.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 30.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JMIA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 21.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.16%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 168 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 9.82 million shares worth $57.08 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.40% or 1.39 million shares worth $8.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $48.89 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.89 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.